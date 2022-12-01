CITGO Distinguished Scholars: Grace Tang

MEET THE DISTINGUISHED SCHOLARS IN THE ATHLETICS CATEGORY!

NAME: Grace Tang

HIGH SCHOOL: Elsik High School

GRADE: Senior

ACHIEVEMENTS: Grace is a star student and a softball stand-out at her high school. She was recently named Softball MVP, while also sitting on Student Council and serving as Historian for Mu Alpha Theta. Grace balances her athletics and academics perfectly, maintaining excellent marks, all while working part time.

GOALS: Grace plans to further her education at a university focusing on Psychology. She hopes to play softball throughout her college career.