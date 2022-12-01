CITGO Distinguished Scholars: Jaquelin Franco

MEET THE DISTINGUISHED SCHOLARS IN THE ATHLETICS CATEGORY!

NAME: Jaquelin Franco

HIGH SCHOOL: Northside High School

GRADE: Senior

ACHIEVEMENTS: Jaquelin is a star athlete, competing in Track, Volleyball and Cross Country. She is also an outstanding student and active participant in several academic organizations such as National Honor Society, Student Council, UIL and STEM Club. Jaqueiln has been awarded and recognized both for her athletic and academic talents, all while working part time.

GOALS: Jaquelin plans to earn a degree in Finance with a minor in international Business. She hopes to become a Financial Analyst and eventually return to school for an MBA with the goal of entering into a CFO position at a tech company. .