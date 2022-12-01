CITGO Distinguished Scholars: Chase Goodwin

MEET THE DISTINGUISHED SCHOLARS IN THE ATHLETICS CATEGORY!

NAME: Chase Goodwin

HIGH SCHOOL: Memorial High School

GRADE: Senior

ACHIEVEMENTS: Chase is a Distinguished Honor Roll student and the quarter back for his Varsity football team. He has been recognized and decorated both for his athletic ability and academics, including being named Second Team All District QB and an Academic All District student. Chase participates in several scholastic organizations including Student Council and Mu Alpha Theta and still finds time to volunteer at the Houston Food Bank and his church.

GOALS: Chase hopes to play college football at an Ivy League university while studying business and finance.