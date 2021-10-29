CITGO Distinguished Scholars: Michael Sledge

MEET THE DISTINGUISHED SCHOLARS IN THE BEATING THE ODDS CATEGORY!

Michael SledgeStratford High SchoolSeniorAs early as three years old Michael showed signs of autism. His movement, speech and behavior were atypical and he required several different forms of therapy. Despite dealing with the effects of his condition and the heavier requirements his mind needs to learn and study, Michal excels at school. He achieves good marks, participates in clubs and is a member of the National Honor Society. He applies all that he learns in therapy to improve both is academics and social behavior, never losing his drive.Michael wants to pursue studies in applied mathematics. His goal is a career pursue in mathematics that allows him to write and create films on the side.