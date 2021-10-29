Education

CITGO Distinguished Scholars: Cori Nelson

MEET THE DISTINGUISHED SCHOLARS IN THE BEATING THE ODDS CATEGORY!







NAME: Cori Nelson
HIGH SCHOOL: Lamar High School
GRADE: Senior

ACHIEVEMENTS: When Cori was eleven years old, my family home was burned down in a fire that left she and her family homeless. They spent many months living in and out hotel rooms searching for a safe home. This paired with financial struggles created a very hard as they couldn't afford my uniforms, school supplies, or even backpacks. Despite her circumstances, Cori was able to engage in more extra-curricular activities like soccer and cheerleading and she was able to raise her grades. She now participates in many school clubs and programs such as Women In Stem and Lamar Friendship Without Borders and continues her academic success.

GOALS: Cori would like to study computational biology. She plans to become a bioinformatics scientist and hopes to apply computer science and technological programs to solving real-world problems.

Sponsored By

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationdistinguished scholar
TOP STORIES
Mother's boyfriend arrested in Luling the week of boy's deadly beating
Accused child murderer faces judge for 1st time in bizarre appearance
10-year-old killed in accidental shooting in NW Houston, HPD says
Winds slowing down over Houston, not as windy Friday
Return to Atlanta for is 'storybook ending' for Astros manager
Dad's promise: Braves fan helps Astros fan with tickets for daughter
Deer Park changes street names in support of Houston Astros
Show More
Fauci breaks down latest on COVID pandemic and when it will be over
Search continues for road rage shooting suspect who killed Houston mom
Houston dad of 3 back home after battling COVID for 109 days
Andrew Cuomo charged with misdemeanor sex crime
Men who take 6 months paternity leave are 'losers,' VC says
More TOP STORIES News