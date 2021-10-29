CITGO Distinguished Scholars: Cori Nelson

MEET THE DISTINGUISHED SCHOLARS IN THE BEATING THE ODDS CATEGORY!

Cori NelsonLamar High SchoolSeniorWhen Cori was eleven years old, my family home was burned down in a fire that left she and her family homeless. They spent many months living in and out hotel rooms searching for a safe home. This paired with financial struggles created a very hard as they couldn't afford my uniforms, school supplies, or even backpacks. Despite her circumstances, Cori was able to engage in more extra-curricular activities like soccer and cheerleading and she was able to raise her grades. She now participates in many school clubs and programs such as Women In Stem and Lamar Friendship Without Borders and continues her academic success.Cori would like to study computational biology. She plans to become a bioinformatics scientist and hopes to apply computer science and technological programs to solving real-world problems.