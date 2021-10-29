Education

CITGO Distinguished Scholars: Rean Dang

MEET THE DISTINGUISHED SCHOLARS IN THE BEATING THE ODDS CATEGORY!







NAME: Rean Dang
HIGH SCHOOL: Chavez High School
GRADE: Senior

ACHIEVEMENTS: Growing up, Rean's family of four lived in a tiny one-room apartment with her bed next to the kitchen surrounded by cockroaches. Unable to afford anything but bare necessities, her clothes were ripped and her shoes were worn until they could no longer function. She and her family faced discrimination and criticism everywhere they went for how they looked, how they spoke, and where they lived. This circumstance made Rean push herself. She excelled in elementary, middle school and continues in high school. She is an honor roll student and participates in several clubs and organizations including, Asian American Club, NASA Texas High School Aerospace Scholars, Math Honor Society and Archery.

GOALS: Rean wants to study biochemistry at Rice University. She hopes to work in the medical field eventually becoming a thoracic surgeon.

Sponsored By

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationdistinguished scholar
TOP STORIES
Mother's boyfriend arrested in Luling the week of boy's deadly beating
Accused child murderer faces judge for 1st time in bizarre appearance
10-year-old killed in accidental shooting in NW Houston, HPD says
Winds slowing down over Houston, not as windy Friday
Return to Atlanta for is 'storybook ending' for Astros manager
Dad's promise: Braves fan helps Astros fan with tickets for daughter
Deer Park changes street names in support of Houston Astros
Show More
Fauci breaks down latest on COVID pandemic and when it will be over
Search continues for road rage shooting suspect who killed Houston mom
Houston dad of 3 back home after battling COVID for 109 days
Andrew Cuomo charged with misdemeanor sex crime
Men who take 6 months paternity leave are 'losers,' VC says
More TOP STORIES News