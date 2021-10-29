CITGO Distinguished Scholars: Rean Dang

MEET THE DISTINGUISHED SCHOLARS IN THE BEATING THE ODDS CATEGORY!

Rean DangChavez High SchoolSeniorGrowing up, Rean's family of four lived in a tiny one-room apartment with her bed next to the kitchen surrounded by cockroaches. Unable to afford anything but bare necessities, her clothes were ripped and her shoes were worn until they could no longer function. She and her family faced discrimination and criticism everywhere they went for how they looked, how they spoke, and where they lived. This circumstance made Rean push herself. She excelled in elementary, middle school and continues in high school. She is an honor roll student and participates in several clubs and organizations including, Asian American Club, NASA Texas High School Aerospace Scholars, Math Honor Society and Archery.Rean wants to study biochemistry at Rice University. She hopes to work in the medical field eventually becoming a thoracic surgeon.