Education

CITGO Distinguished Scholars: Ashley Jauregui

MEET THE DISTINGUISHED SCHOLARS IN THE BEATING THE ODDS CATEGORY!







NAME: Ashley Jauregui
HIGH SCHOOL: Stratford High School
GRADE: Senior

ACHIEVEMENTS: Ashley has defied expectations her entire high school career. As one of the few Hispanic kids in her classes, she often felt stereotyped or dismissed. As one of the only women in her engineering courses, she often felt discriminated or cat aside. Though comments, assumptions and actions may have hurt, she never let it affect her performance. She thrived in advanced classes, served in many academic organizations and works to treat everyone equally and connect with all around her.

GOALS: Ashley plans to study engineering or architecture at UT Austin. She hopes to pursue a career in urban design and create spaces that help vulnerable populations and create social safety for the individuals in the community.

Sponsored By

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationdistinguished scholar
TOP STORIES
Mother's boyfriend arrested in Luling the week of boy's deadly beating
Accused child murderer faces judge for 1st time in bizarre appearance
10-year-old killed in accidental shooting in NW Houston, HPD says
Winds slowing down over Houston, not as windy Friday
Return to Atlanta for is 'storybook ending' for Astros manager
Dad's promise: Braves fan helps Astros fan with tickets for daughter
Deer Park changes street names in support of Houston Astros
Show More
Fauci breaks down latest on COVID pandemic and when it will be over
Search continues for road rage shooting suspect who killed Houston mom
Houston dad of 3 back home after battling COVID for 109 days
Andrew Cuomo charged with misdemeanor sex crime
Men who take 6 months paternity leave are 'losers,' VC says
More TOP STORIES News