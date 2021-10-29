CITGO Distinguished Scholars: Ashley Jauregui

MEET THE DISTINGUISHED SCHOLARS IN THE BEATING THE ODDS CATEGORY!

Ashley JaureguiStratford High SchoolSeniorAshley has defied expectations her entire high school career. As one of the few Hispanic kids in her classes, she often felt stereotyped or dismissed. As one of the only women in her engineering courses, she often felt discriminated or cat aside. Though comments, assumptions and actions may have hurt, she never let it affect her performance. She thrived in advanced classes, served in many academic organizations and works to treat everyone equally and connect with all around her.Ashley plans to study engineering or architecture at UT Austin. She hopes to pursue a career in urban design and create spaces that help vulnerable populations and create social safety for the individuals in the community.