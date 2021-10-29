CITGO Distinguished Scholars: Aniya Cooks

Education

NAME: Aniya Cooks
HIGH SCHOOL: Heights High School
GRADE: Senior

ACHIEVEMENTS: Aniya is the networking lead for Civic Quest, a student-run club that promotes community service and personal development. Despite difficulties at home that forced her to move from home to home, and seek out her own way to get to school Aniya persevered and thrived academically, never letting her circumstances dictate her future. Aniya is set to graduate in the top six percent of her class.

GOALS: Aniya hopes to attend Boston University to study journalism and international relations. Her goal is to become a foreign service officer.
