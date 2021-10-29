CITGO Distinguished Scholars: Aniya Cooks

MEET THE DISTINGUISHED SCHOLARS IN THE BEATING THE ODDS CATEGORY!

Aniya CooksHeights High SchoolSeniorAniya is the networking lead for Civic Quest, a student-run club that promotes community service and personal development. Despite difficulties at home that forced her to move from home to home, and seek out her own way to get to school Aniya persevered and thrived academically, never letting her circumstances dictate her future. Aniya is set to graduate in the top six percent of her class.Aniya hopes to attend Boston University to study journalism and international relations. Her goal is to become a foreign service officer.