CITGO Distinguished Scholars: Tammy Dang

MEET THE DISTINGUISHED SCHOLARS IN THE SERVICE & LEADERSHIP CATEGORY!
NAME: Tammy Dang
HIGH SCHOOL: Kerr High School
GRADE: Senior
ACHIEVEMENTS: Tammy is the Director, Officer and Historian of the HOSA Future Health Professionals program. She participates in mentor programs helping under classman and is Secretary of a student lead podcast club at her school. Tammy has received awards for her scholastic skills as well as being ranked for musical talent.
GOALS: Tammy would like to study biomedical engineering. Her career goal is to create scientific advancements that will be affordable to impoverished areas.