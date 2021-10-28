CITGO Distinguished Scholars: Tammy Dang

MEET THE DISTINGUISHED SCHOLARS IN THE SERVICE & LEADERSHIP CATEGORY!

Tammy DangKerr High SchoolSeniorTammy is the Director, Officer and Historian of the HOSA Future Health Professionals program. She participates in mentor programs helping under classman and is Secretary of a student lead podcast club at her school. Tammy has received awards for her scholastic skills as well as being ranked for musical talent.Tammy would like to study biomedical engineering. Her career goal is to create scientific advancements that will be affordable to impoverished areas.