CITGO Distinguished Scholars: Estella Gomez

MEET THE DISTINGUISHED SCHOLARS IN THE SERVICE & LEADERSHIP CATEGORY!

Sponsored By





Estella GomezSharpstown International SchoolSeniorEstella is the captain of the soccer team and the volleyball team, She is also Editor-in-Chief of Yearbook and the founder of REACH a Christian club. She excels academically and assists at her uncle's dentist office.Estella is interested in being an Environmental Lawyer. She plans to intern at a law firm and major in environmental science or pre law in college.