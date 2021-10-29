CITGO Distinguished Scholars: Estella Gomez

MEET THE DISTINGUISHED SCHOLARS IN THE SERVICE & LEADERSHIP CATEGORY!
NAME: Estella Gomez
HIGH SCHOOL: Sharpstown International School
GRADE: Senior
ACHIEVEMENTS: Estella is the captain of the soccer team and the volleyball team, She is also Editor-in-Chief of Yearbook and the founder of REACH a Christian club. She excels academically and assists at her uncle's dentist office.
GOALS: Estella is interested in being an Environmental Lawyer. She plans to intern at a law firm and major in environmental science or pre law in college.