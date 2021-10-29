CITGO Distinguished Scholars: Anne McKay

MEET THE DISTINGUISHED SCHOLARS IN THE SERVICE & LEADERSHIP CATEGORY!

Anne McKayWestside High SchoolSeniorAnne is a National Honor Society student, who has excelled both as a water polo player and a musician. She has received several awards for her talent in cello and her academics. She has also served as a youth camp director.Anne plans on pursuing a career in the medical field, specifically as a pediatrician or pediatric physical therapist. She wants to make the lives of children and their parents better by providing excellent medical care.