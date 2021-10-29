CITGO Distinguished Scholars: Helan Shibru

MEET THE DISTINGUISHED SCHOLARS IN THE SERVICE & LEADERSHIP CATEGORY!

Sponsored By





Helan ShibruLong AcademySeniorHelan participates on the her high school student council. She co-founded the Dance Club and has played several sports over the years. Helen has worked in internship programs for both Bank of America and the Holocaust Museum. She has received many awards for her scholastic endeavors and mentors incoming freshman form the entrance exam to the pharmacy program.Helan will spend the summer with a study-abroad program in Amsterdam. She then plans to attend Duke University Medical School where she will study to be a pharmacist and minor in dance.