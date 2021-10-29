CITGO Distinguished Scholars: Mary Perez

MEET THE DISTINGUISHED SCHOLARS IN THE SERVICE & LEADERSHIP CATEGORY!

Mary PerezStratford High SchoolSeniorMary is the President of the Spring Branch FFA Chapter. She the captain of the high school volleyball team and a National Honor Society member. Mary has received many awards for her work in FFA and she maintains excellent marks in her academics.Mary plans to secure a Bachelor of Science degree in biochemistry or neuroscience before attending medical school to become a surgeon. She is interested in neurosurgery as well as orthopedic surgery.