Education

CITGO Distinguished Scholars: Mary Perez

MEET THE DISTINGUISHED SCHOLARS IN THE SERVICE & LEADERSHIP CATEGORY!







NAME: Mary Perez
HIGH SCHOOL: Stratford High School
GRADE: Senior

ACHIEVEMENTS: Mary is the President of the Spring Branch FFA Chapter. She the captain of the high school volleyball team and a National Honor Society member. Mary has received many awards for her work in FFA and she maintains excellent marks in her academics.

GOALS: Mary plans to secure a Bachelor of Science degree in biochemistry or neuroscience before attending medical school to become a surgeon. She is interested in neurosurgery as well as orthopedic surgery.

Sponsored By

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationdistinguished scholar
TOP STORIES
Mother's boyfriend arrested in Luling the week of boy's deadly beating
Accused child murderer faces judge for 1st time in bizarre appearance
10-year-old killed in accidental shooting in NW Houston, HPD says
Winds slowing down over Houston, not as windy Friday
Return to Atlanta for is 'storybook ending' for Astros manager
Dad's promise: Braves fan helps Astros fan with tickets for daughter
Deer Park changes street names in support of Houston Astros
Show More
Fauci breaks down latest on COVID pandemic and when it will be over
Search continues for road rage shooting suspect who killed Houston mom
Houston dad of 3 back home after battling COVID for 109 days
Andrew Cuomo charged with misdemeanor sex crime
Men who take 6 months paternity leave are 'losers,' VC says
More TOP STORIES News