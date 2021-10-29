CITGO Distinguished Scholars: Vivian Huynh

MEET THE DISTINGUISHED SCHOLARS IN THE COMMUNICATION CATEGORY!

Sponsored By





Vivian HuynhCarnegie Vanguard High SchoolSeniorVivian is an active writer for her high school editorial. She has a passion for philanthropy and participates in many organizations that reflect that passion, including the Asian American Association, Students for Refugees and the Fight Hunger Club. Her writing skills have been recognized with several accolades and completion awards.Vivian wants to attend U.T. at Austin as a pre-dental student where she will major in biology and minor in journalism. She hopes to become a dentist and bring awareness to social issues with journalism.