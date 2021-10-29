CITGO Distinguished Scholars: Jason Li

MEET THE DISTINGUISHED SCHOLARS IN THE COMMUNICATION CATEGORY!

Jason LiMemorial High SchoolSeniorJason is a competitive participant in debate at Memorial High School. He is the Treasurer of the Debate program taking on many tasks and responsibilities essential to completion. He is also an active member of the Boy Scouts and runs Track. Throughout Jason's career he has participated in several local, state and national tournaments and collected many awards.Jason hopes to obtain a bachelor's in history at the University of Austin and to then conduct political research on topics that are of personal interest to him.