Education

CITGO Distinguished Scholars: Olivia Friend

MEET THE DISTINGUISHED SCHOLARS IN THE COMMUNICATION CATEGORY!







NAME: Olivia Friend
HIGH SCHOOL: Stratford High School
GRADE: Senior

ACHIEVEMENTS: Olivia is the Editor-in-Chief of her high school Yearbook. She participates in several scholastic organizations including the American Sign Language Honor Society and the Key Club. She balances her communication endeavors with excellent academic focus and volunteering all while working part time.

GOALS:Olivia hoes to study communications and possibly psychology. After completing her schooling she wants to become a news reporter or a clinical psychologist.

Sponsored By

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationdistinguished scholar
TOP STORIES
Mother's boyfriend arrested in Luling the week of boy's deadly beating
Accused child murderer faces judge for 1st time in bizarre appearance
10-year-old killed in accidental shooting in NW Houston, HPD says
Winds slowing down over Houston, not as windy Friday
Return to Atlanta for is 'storybook ending' for Astros manager
Dad's promise: Braves fan helps Astros fan with tickets for daughter
Deer Park changes street names in support of Houston Astros
Show More
Fauci breaks down latest on COVID pandemic and when it will be over
Search continues for road rage shooting suspect who killed Houston mom
Houston dad of 3 back home after battling COVID for 109 days
Andrew Cuomo charged with misdemeanor sex crime
Men who take 6 months paternity leave are 'losers,' VC says
More TOP STORIES News