Education

CITGO Distinguished Scholars: Natalie Dinh

MEET THE DISTINGUISHED SCHOLARS IN THE COMMUNICATION CATEGORY!







NAME: Natalie Dinh
HIGH SCHOOL: Kerr High School
GRADE: Senior

ACHIEVEMENTS: Natalie has participated in speech and debate at Kerr High School. She has a passion for communication that is displayed in her work on for Yearbook and the "Kinda Controversial" Podcast. She is a member of several clubs including the National Art Honor Society and fashion club. She has been recognized with several regional and national scholastic awards.

GOALS: Natalie plans to pursue a career in graphic design and one day become a creative director. She also hopes to use art as a form of activism, creating designs that spark conversations about local issues.

