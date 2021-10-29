CITGO Distinguished Scholars: Natalie Dinh

MEET THE DISTINGUISHED SCHOLARS IN THE COMMUNICATION CATEGORY!

Natalie DinhKerr High SchoolSeniorNatalie has participated in speech and debate at Kerr High School. She has a passion for communication that is displayed in her work on for Yearbook and the "Kinda Controversial" Podcast. She is a member of several clubs including the National Art Honor Society and fashion club. She has been recognized with several regional and national scholastic awards.Natalie plans to pursue a career in graphic design and one day become a creative director. She also hopes to use art as a form of activism, creating designs that spark conversations about local issues.