CITGO Distinguished Scholars: Hilary Nguyen

MEET THE DISTINGUISHED SCHOLARS IN THE COMMUNICATION CATEGORY!







NAME: Hilary Nguyen
HIGH SCHOOL: Carnegie Vanguard High School
GRADE: Senior

ACHIEVEMENTS: Hilary is the vice president of the Interact Club where she helped coordinate our 7th, 8th, and 9th International Festival. She is an active writer for her school paper. She has written several articles geared toward helping her fellow students and community with mental health and wellbeing. She is a member of many academic clubs and volunteers in her spare time.

GOALS: Hilary hopes to study at Wharton School of Business with a finance concentration and Korean as her target language. She wants to work as a consultant and participate in international business.

