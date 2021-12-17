Aide killed in Hempstead ISD bus crash in Waller County, DPS says

@TxDPSSoutheast Troopers are investigating a crash involving a school bus in Waller Co.



One adult has been pronounced deceased.



A press conference is scheduled to take place at 3:45 p.m. at 2532 Ninth Street in Hempstead at the Hempstead Middle School Parking Lot. — TxDPS - Southeast Texas Region (@TxDPSSoutheast) December 17, 2021

WALLER COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A Hempstead ISD bus was taking students, who have special needs, home Friday afternoon when it rolled over and crashed in Waller County killing one person, according to authorities.Officials with the Texas Department of Public Safety were called at about 12:10 p.m. to the scene on Holik Road at FM 1887.In a tweet, DPS troopers confirmed an adult was pronounced dead at the scene. During a briefing at about 4 p.m., officials confirmed 59-year-old Abigail Ragston, a bus aide, was killed.ABC13 spoke with Ragston's husband, Frederick, at the scene."She was doing what she loved to do," he said. I don't understand it. She loved those kids."Frederick said his wife had been working for the district for 20 years. She also leaves behind four children and seven grandchildren.DPS officials said a bus driver and four students were also on board during crash.The driver sustained minor injuries and was taken to the hospital, officials said. In addition, a high school student was taken by Life Flight in serious condition. Officials said a 9-year-old and 6-year-old were also onboard and taken to the hospital. The fourth student, another 9-year-old, was picked up by parents at the scene.The district sent the following statement to ABC13: