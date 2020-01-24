Houston explosion: Hear firefighters describe moment of fatal blast

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Dispatch audio from the Houston Fire Department is giving us a better idea of the first moments when a deadly blast was reported Friday morning in northwest Houston.
Two people were killed in the explosion at Watson Grinding and Manufacturing in the 4500 block of Gessner Road near Clay Road.
"Engine 77, we're getting multiple calls in your territory for an explosion. They are giving different streets, Ivy Oaks Lane, Terrace Manor and Shadowdale Drive, supposed to be an explosion somewhere," the call said.
Station 77, which would be home to Engine 77, is in the 10000 block of Kempwood, about a mile away from the business.
During the call, fire crews also reported feeling the explosion, which some ABC13 viewers said felt like an earthquake.
"That's clear. The station... we felt the explosion at the station and we've got a lot of material floating in the air right now so stand by and I'll get with you. I've got a major explosion with a lot of debris and everything," one person described.
Watch the video above to hear more of the conversation as the explosion unfolded.
