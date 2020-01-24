What we know about company at center of deadly building explosion

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A massive explosion rocked a building in northwest Houston that rattled homes as far away as Kingwood. At least two people were killed, HPD Chief Art Acevedo confirmed.

The explosion happened around 4:25 a.m. in the 4500 block of Gessner Road at Watson Grinding and Manufacturing, a machining and manufacturing company, according to its website.

The company is also a family business, owned and operated by the founder's son, John Watson; son-in-law Bob White; and grandson Jason White.

Watson Grinding and Manufacturing has been in business for over 50 years, providing "Machining, Grinding, Lapping & Thermal Spray Coatings to customers."

According to the website, it's also a full service manufacturer that offers in-house capabilities such as "full service CNC Machining, Manual Machining and Precision Grinding of large parts and exotic alloys."

You can read more about the facility's background on watsongrinding.com.

Owner John Watson told ABC13 Friday morning there was a propylene gas explosion.

