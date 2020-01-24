Moment of explosion caught on video at Watson Grinding in NW Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Video from a home security camera shows the moment of explosion at a building in northwest Houston.

The owner of Watson Grinding tells us it was a propylene gas explosion, which sent two people to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The explosion could be felt for miles, with viewers from Atascocita and Kingwood to the west side of town, calling ABC13 to report they could hear it.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office says that no evacuations are in place.

RELATED STORIES:

WATCH LIVE: Massive explosion in NW Houston felt across region

Witness describes NW Houston blast
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonexplosion
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
WATCH LIVE: Massive explosion rocked NW Houston
What could be in the smoke from the overnight blast?
List of streets to avoid after massive explosion in NW Houston
Social media reacts to massive explosion in NW Houston
Witness describes encountering injured man after NW Houston blast
A clear sky will lead to a cold Friday morning
High school student suspended over dreadlocks, family says
Show More
Woman details alleged sexual assault by parole officer
Texas A&M student may have coronavirus
What is coronavirus? Should outbreak concern Americans?
Trump impeachment: Democrats press final day of arguments
Elementary school teacher accused of trading child porn
More TOP STORIES News