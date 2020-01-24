Residents reporting broken windows and after large explosion in NW Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Residents from all over the Houston area are reporting hearing a massive explosion, which some say felt like an earthquake Friday morning.

SEE MORE: Massive explosion rocks NW Houston, blast felt across Houston

Houston police say the explosion happened at a building in the 4500 block of Gessner around 4:25 a.m.

Many people around the Houston area told ABC13 they heard their windows rattle and their homes shake.











