Dedicated fans get early start waiting in line for tonight's Harry Styles concert at Toyota Center

Fans camp outside Toyota Center for tonight's Harry Styles concert

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Cold temperatures this morning in Houston didn't stop Harry Styles fans from braving the elements in hopes of getting tickets to his show tonight.

The pop star is performing at the Toyota Center tonight after his show, originally scheduled for Sept. 13, was postponed due to Hurricane Nicholas.

Video from outside the Toyota Center showed fans bundled in blankets, some even camping out in tents.



Some fans were waiting for the venue's box office to open, hoping to score last minute tickets, while others are already waiting to get inside for the show.

ABC13 talked to two fans who say whether they get in or not, waiting with fellow fans is something they won't regret.

"Oh, my goodness. It is fun. Y'all are missing out. This is a crazy experience. Everyone here is so nice," fans Annelise Shaw and Audrey Rodriguez said. "Everyone is literally so nice, they're giving people chips right now."

Doors for the show, part of Styles' Love On Tour 2021, open at 6 p.m. The concert begins at 8 p.m.

Fans are required to provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test within 48 hours prior to entry or proof of full COVID-19 vaccination.

Concertgoers must also wear a mask in order to attend the show.

The tour promoters are also reminding fans that Styles plans to start promptly at the show's start time with no opening act slated.

