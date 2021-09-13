Harry Styles concert at Toyota Center postponed due to Hurricane Nicholas

Unfortunately, due to the approaching storm in Houston, I’ve been advised that tonight’s show at the Toyota Center can’t happen. Safety must take priority, so please go home and be safe.

I’m so sorry, thank you for understanding.

I love you all. H — Harry Styles. (@Harry_Styles) September 13, 2021

Thank you for having us last night San Antonio, you were amazing.Looking forward to seeing you again soon. H — Harry Styles. (@Harry_Styles) September 11, 2021

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- As Hurricane Nicholas gathered strength, pop singer Harry Styles has postponed his show at the Toyota Center Monday night.According to a tweet posted by the singer, his team has advised him that the show "can't happen" due to weather."Safety must take priority, so please go home and be safe," he wrote.According to the, the show was slated to kick off at 8 p.m.As Nicholas moves closer to the Texas coastline, officials across theon Monday.Authorities said the possibility of flash flooding is their main concern.Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo issued a warning minutes before the singer canceled the show saying, "We cannot, in good conscience, advise folks to drive to and from the Harry Styles concert [Monday night.] It is simply going to be too dangerous of a situation on our roads. We don't want to lose people on our roads."The former One Direction singer performed in San Antonio Sunday night.A rescheduled date was not immediately released, but ticketholders are encouraged to monitor thefor any updates.