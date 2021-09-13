Harry Styles concert at Toyota Center postponed due to Hurricane Nicholas

According to a tweet posted by the singer, his team has advised him that the show "can't happen" due to weather.
Unfortunately, due to the approaching storm in Houston, I’ve been advised that tonight’s show at the Toyota Center can’t happen. Safety must take priority, so please go home and be safe.— Harry Styles. (@Harry_Styles) September 13, 2021
I’m so sorry, thank you for understanding.
I love you all. H
Thank you for having us last night San Antonio, you were amazing.Looking forward to seeing you again soon. H— Harry Styles. (@Harry_Styles) September 11, 2021
"Safety must take priority, so please go home and be safe," he wrote.
According to the Toyota Center's website, the show was slated to kick off at 8 p.m.
As Nicholas moves closer to the Texas coastline, officials across the Houston area have already told residents to plan to head somewhere safe indoors by 7 p.m. on Monday.
Authorities said the possibility of flash flooding is their main concern.
Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo issued a warning minutes before the singer canceled the show saying, "We cannot, in good conscience, advise folks to drive to and from the Harry Styles concert [Monday night.] It is simply going to be too dangerous of a situation on our roads. We don't want to lose people on our roads."
The former One Direction singer performed in San Antonio Sunday night.
A rescheduled date was not immediately released, but ticketholders are encouraged to monitor the Toyota Center's website for any updates.