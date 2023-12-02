Junior welterweight bout featuring popular boxing star arrives in Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston lands a marquee professional boxing bout in nearly two years featuring one of the sport's biggest stars in Ryan Garcia.

The special catchweight attraction will feature Garcia (23-1, 19 KOs) taking on the hard-hitting junior welterweight contender Oscar Duarte (26-1-1, 21 KOs).

On Friday's weigh-in, Garcia weighed in just at 143 pounds while Duarte arrived in at 142.8 pounds.

For Garcia, this marks his first fight since suffering his first career loss to current lightweight champion Gervonta Davis on April 22 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

For Duarte, this bout will be the biggest of his career by being a part of a main event with a chance to upset Garcia.

Within the sweet science, there is a saying that "styles make fights." Both fighters have an orthodox stance and are heavy-hitters with a combined record of 40 KOs.

With the nickname "King Ry", Garcia also strives to get back to the win column on his boxing career by taking on Duarte, who is on an impressive streak of 11 consecutive knockouts.

Garcia also aspires to become a world champion in the sport, which is a goal that he is locked in on.

Whether it comes to a knockout or judges' scorecards, both Garcia and Duarte will square off against each other to give the fight fans in H-Town to remember.

The fight is expected to be a 12-rounder as the featured main event on Saturday night at the Toyota Center.