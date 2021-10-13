Harry Styles concert at Toyota Center rescheduled after being postponed due to Nicholas

The news you all have been waiting for...@Harry_Styles has rescheduled his Houston show for November 23!



LOVE ON TOUR 2021.



SIMMONS BANK ARENA. NOVEMBER 24.



Verified Fan Registration ends Sunday, October 17.

Presale begins Tuesday, October 19.

Public onsales begin Thursday, October 21.



HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- This Harry Styles news might have fans in Houston on a watermelon sugar high.After postponing his show at the Toyota Center exactly one month ago due to Hurricane Nicholas, a new tour date has been announced.Styles will bring his rescheduled Houston concert to town on Nov. 23, and tickets will be honored.If you already had a ticket or still plan to get one, note that you'll be required to provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test within 48 hours prior to entry or proof of full COVID-19 vaccination.Concertgoers must also wear a mask in order to attend the show at Toyota Center.Children under 12 may attend the concert if they provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test taken within 48 hours of the show.Venue staff will be required to follow the same protocols and wear a mask at all times.Originally slated for Sept. 13, the Houston stop is part of Styles' Love On Tour 2021.As Nicholas approached Texas last month, the singer said that his team advised him the show "can't happen" due to weather, with the possibility of flash flooding at the time posing the greatest concern.You can find ticket information about the rescheduled show for the