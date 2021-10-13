concert

Harry Styles concert at Toyota Center rescheduled after being postponed due to Nicholas

Judge Lina Hidalgo says don't go to Harry Styles show Monday night

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- This Harry Styles news might have fans in Houston on a watermelon sugar high.

After postponing his show at the Toyota Center exactly one month ago due to Hurricane Nicholas, a new tour date has been announced.

Styles will bring his rescheduled Houston concert to town on Nov. 23, and tickets will be honored.





If you already had a ticket or still plan to get one, note that you'll be required to provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test within 48 hours prior to entry or proof of full COVID-19 vaccination.

Concertgoers must also wear a mask in order to attend the show at Toyota Center.

Children under 12 may attend the concert if they provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test taken within 48 hours of the show.

Venue staff will be required to follow the same protocols and wear a mask at all times.

Originally slated for Sept. 13, the Houston stop is part of Styles' Love On Tour 2021.

As Nicholas approached Texas last month, the singer said that his team advised him the show "can't happen" due to weather, with the possibility of flash flooding at the time posing the greatest concern.

You can find ticket information about the rescheduled show for the former One Direction singer on Toyota Center's website.

The video above was from a previous report on the conditions Nicholas was expected to bring to the region, prompting Styles' initial concert cancellation.
