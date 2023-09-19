Drake tells fans he's moving to the Bayou City: 'I found me a place in Houston, Texas'

"Y'all will be seeing me around!" The honorary Houstonian claims he's finally making it official! Hopefully he still loves the Bayou City when the next hurricane blows through. 🥴

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- After a long history of loving H-Town, hip hop superstar Drake announced that he's moving to Houston at his concert at the Toyota Center on Monday night.

Drake, who's known for representing his hometown of Toronto, is no stranger to the Bayou City. Aside from many concerts in H-Town over the years, has been known to visit his second hometown, often talking about it in his songs.

He's been spotted on many visits to Houston, including sightings playing basketball at the University of Houston and St. Thomas High School and grabbing a burger at Bun B's Trill Burgers.

Drake performed a second night in a row at the Toyota Center on Monday as part of his "It's All A Blur" tour with rapper 21 Savage.

"I want to tell you something. I'm excited I get to share this with night two. I had to make it official first, but I've been looking for a long time, trying to figure out, you know, the right place for me to live, where I belong outside of Toronto," Drake told fans. "And I finally, finally after all these years, I found me a place in Houston, Texas. So y'all will be seeing me around!"

In a video posted on X (formerly Twitter) by Nick Scurfield, fans can be heard cheering before Drake even finished his announcement.

It's hard to say if Drake could just be playing with fans' emotions. Some fans pointed out that he made a similar claim at a concert in Phoenix, Arizona earlier this month.

"When the tour is over, once I get my birthday out of the way, I'm going to come live in Phoenix for like a month or two. For sure. Come see my brothers hoop, you know?" Drake said at a Sept. 6 concert in Arizona.

