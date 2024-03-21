Houston hero Megan Thee Stallion comes home on Hot Girl Summer tour

HOUSTON, Texas -- Grammy award-winning rap artist Megan Thee Stallion is hitting the road this summer with the "Hot Girl Summer Tour," a tour across the U.S. and Europe that will cover 31 cities, including three in Texas, as follows:

Jun 11 - Dallas, American Airlines Center

Jun 13 - Austin, Moody Center

Jun 14 - Houston, Toyota Center

The tour will feature a special Chicas Divertidas VIP section and include domestic stops in the U.S. and international performances across Europe. GloRilla will serve as a special guest on the "Hot Girl Summer Tour," marking Megan's first headlining arena tour.

The tour will kick off on May 14 in Minneapolis and stop at major cities, including New York City, Los Angeles, Chicago, Philadelphia, and a hometown performance in Houston before wrapping up in Las Vegas on June 22. The international leg will begin in Glasgow, Scotland, on July 4, with additional shows in England, France, Germany, and Ireland.

