Driver dies after truck was hit by train in northeast Harris County, sheriff says

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A driver is dead after being struck by a train in northeast Harris County on Monday morning.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said the fatal crash happened at 11699 Mesa Dr. near Garrett Road.

Gonzalez said a train collided with a truck at the address, and the driver of the truck was pronounced dead at the scene.

