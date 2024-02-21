Driver killed in crash with Union Pacific train in southwest Houston, police say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A driver is is dead after a collision involving a vehicle and a Union Pacific train in southwest Houston on Tuesday.

Houston police said the deadly crash happened at about 4:45 p.m. at 13100 Almeda Road.

Initially, police said no one was injured, but in a later update, police said a 36-year-old man was killed in the crash.

According to HPD, the man, who was driving a gray Chevrolet Equinox, was exiting the driveway of a business and failed to yield the right of way as he crossed the train tracks. That's when the train, which was traveling northbound, struck his vehicle.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

SkyEye hovered over the scene on Tuesday and spotted heavy law enforcement presence.