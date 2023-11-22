Investigation underway into incident involving big rig on train tracks, Waller County deputies say

WALLER COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Authorities are investigating after an 18-wheeler got stuck on train tracks in Waller County on Wednesday.

The Waller County Sheriff's Office shared images of the incident on a social media post, showing the overturned big rig.

Deputies said it happened on the train tracks along Riley Road and FM 1774, leading to road closures in the area.

Source: Waller County Sheriff's Office

It's unclear how the 18-wheeler ended up on the tracks, though no injuries were reported.

Drivers are asked to seek an alternate route as deputies investigate the incident.

