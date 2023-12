Pedestrian dies after being hit by train in southwest Houston, HPD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Authorities confirmed one person was hit and killed by a train in southwest Houston on Monday.

The Houston Police Department said the incident involved a Union Pacific Railroad train and happened at about 5:16 p.m. on Hillcroft Avenue.

HPD said the train hit the pedestrian, who died at the scene.

It's unclear why the pedestrian was on the train tracks.

