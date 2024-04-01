Deputy Darren Almendarez honored two years after being killed, suspects have upcoming court dates

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- It has been two years since Harris County Sheriff Deputy Darren Almendarez was shot and killed while off duty when officials say he was stopping three thieves from stealing his truck's catalytic converter.

On Sunday, the community held a memorial to honor the man who served the community for 23 years.

Deputy Almendarez and his wife were leaving a grocery store when authorities say he saw three men stealing his truck's catalytic converter. He told his wife to walk to safety and confronted the men, who officials say shot him multiple times.

His wife, Flor Zarzoza, had to watch it happen.

"It was an honor and a privilege to be by his side until his last breath. He died loving what he did, his job," Zarzoza said.

Since his death, Senate Bill 224 was signed into law by Governor Greg Abbott which imposes harsher penalties by making catalytic converter thefts a felony.

ABC13 reached out to the Sheriff's Office to find out how many have been charged since the law went into effect.

"It was very important to me because he worked in the auto theft division," Zarzoza said. "They were always investigating the catalytic converter thefts and to me, it was very important to keep on fighting and advocating for it to pass. Sadly, it took his life to make a change."

Back in 2022, ABC13 was the only one there when authorities busted a massive catalytic converter ring.

Investigators believed the ring bought converters from the 3 suspects charged with murdering Almendarez.

As for where those cases stand today, Joshua Stewart, Fredarius Clark, and Fredrick Tardy are all charged with capital murder. All three have upcoming court dates in April.

Stewart and Clark are behind bars after they were denied bond. Tardy, who was 17 years old at the time, was granted bond despite the capital murder charge. He posted that bond which was $750,000.

The DA's office has said they will seek the death penalty for Stewart and Clark, but Tardy was too young.

"To me, for me, he's my hero. He saved my life," Zarzoza said while honoring her husband.

