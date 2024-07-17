Off-duty officer shoots at 2 men allegedly breaking into his car in NW Harris Co., Pct. 4 says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- An off-duty officer shot at two men who were allegedly breaking into his vehicle Wednesday morning, Harris County Constable Precinct 4 said.

Precinct 4 constables were assisting at the scene in the 8100 block of Windy Acres Drive in the Windfern Forest subdivision of northwest Harris County.

According to the precinct, a 911 caller said his son, an off-duty Pct. 5 officer, was leaving for work or arriving home when he fired shots at the men who were allegedly breaking into his vehicle, which was parked inside the garage.

Sgt. Rosas with Pct. 4 said they were possibly looking for two suspects. The men who took off were said to be wearing purple hoodies and jeans at the time.

"It looked like there was possibly a burglary in progress," Rosas added. "The investigation is still preliminary." Pct. 4 said there were no injuries at the scene.

ABC13 was at the scene shortly before 7 a.m., where authorities set up a perimeter for an active search of the suspected burglars, including K9 units and a DPS helicopter. Rosas said there was no cause for concern for residents.

