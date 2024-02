Off-duty officer allegedly shoots at suspect in NW Houston, no reported injuries yet, HPD says

Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

Tap for ABC13 Houston 24/7 Live Stream Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

Tap for ABC13 Houston 24/7 Live Stream Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

Tap for ABC13 Houston 24/7 Live Stream Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Houston Police Department are investigating a shooting that involved an off-duty officer in northwest Houston.

The shooting happened at about 2:11 p.m. at 10103 Tanner Road on Saturday.

Police say that an off-duty cop fired his gun at the suspect, but it's unclear if the suspect was hit.

Although details are limited, there are no injuries reported at this time.