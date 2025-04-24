Liberty County commissioner accused of sexual assault in alleged child support scheme

Liberty County Commissioner David Whitmire is facing several charges, including sexual assault, in an alleged child support scheme.

LIVERTY COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Liberty County Commissioner David Whitmire has been arrested and accused of sexual assault while allegedly offering to pay for sex with both money and political favor.

He has been charged with sexual assault, solicitation of prostitution, and official oppression.

Whitmire turned himself in to the Liberty County Jail Thursday morning, and, soon afterward, bonded out.

According to his grand jury indictment, back in December, the commissioner asked somebody for sexual favors in exchange for the right to child custody.

Whitmire is also accused of sexually assaulting this person and offering them money in exchange for sex.

Nobody answered the door when an ABC13 crew went to his home in Cleveland.

The Liberty County District Attorney's Office released the following statement:

"As District Attorney, I will not tolerate violent criminals or corrupt public officials. I am committed to pursuing justice without fear or favor, and I will use every tool at my disposal to hold individuals accountable, no matter their position.

"Public officials must be held to a higher standard. When they betray the trust placed in them by the community, they damage not only their own integrity but also the public's confidence in our system as a whole. I refuse to stand by or be complicit in any "good old boy" system, and by now, that should be clear.

"I am not just the District Attorney; I am also a citizen of Liberty County. Like every resident of this community, I expect honesty, transparency, and integrity from those in positions of power. We all deserve better, and I will continue fighting to ensure we get it."

Whitmire presides over the northwest part of the county, including much of the city of Cleveland.

He's been in office since 2021, and his current term doesn't end until 2028.

ABC13 has reached out to the county attorney to find out what this arrest could mean for the future of his position in the county.

Eyewitness News also spoke with Whitmire's attorney, who said he's also working to find out that information.

For more on this story, follow Pooja Lodhia on Facebook,X and Instagram.