pedestrian struck

Man accused of running over couple while intoxicated in SE Harris County

EMBED <>More Videos

ABC13 Houston's 24/7 Streaming Channel

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A 51-year-old man was arrested for allegedly running over a couple while he was intoxicated, according to authorities.

The video above is from ABC13's 24/7 live stream.

On July 12 at about 6:15 p.m., Harris County Precinct 5 Constable deputies responded to an auto-pedestrian crash scene at the 10100 block of Elizabeth Rose Drive. At the scene, deputies learned the two victims were walking in the neighborhood when a vehicle hit them from behind, throwing them over the hood of the vehicle and to the ground.

Court documents state the suspect, Patrick Landry, was seen driving with a flat tire when he hit the couple. As a result, the wife hit her head and started bleeding.

A witness at the scene took several photos of Landry's vehicle and license plate as he drove off.

While looking through the area, authorities found the suspect's vehicle stalled on Dixie Road. The suspect was inside the vehicle and detained. According to records, Landry told authorities he was driving and did not think "it was that big of a deal" when he hit two people.

Upon further investigation, Landry showed multiple signs of intoxication. Landry admitted he started drinking when he got off work at 4 p.m., records state.

He was detained and is currently being held on a $40,000 bond.

The victims were taken to the hospital for treatment. Meanwhile, Landry was arrested and charged with failure to stop and render aid and driving while intoxicated.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
harris countycar crashhit and runpedestrian struckdrunk drivingpedestrian injureddwipedestrians
Copyright © 2022 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
PEDESTRIAN STRUCK
Officer not charged for death of pedestrian struck during HPD chase
11-year-old killed in hit-and-run in Walker County, DPS says
Pedestrian struck by HPD officer completing shift, police say
Driver injures pedestrian in southwest Houston hit and run, police say
TOP STORIES
Man accused of stabbing ex hospitalized after being hit with bat: HPD
Texas dad, not boy, was driving truck that hit golfers' van, NTSB says
Uvalde officer seen on phone is husband of teacher killed: Lawmaker
How Texas and Florida responded differently after school shootings
Ivana Trump dies at 73
Electricity fluctuations impact ABC13 during newscast... twice
Suspects set off fireworks inside fireworks warehouse, officials say
Show More
Driver shot in head while trying to flee suspected robbers, HCSO says
Rain chances climb Thursday, Heat Advisory northwest of Houston
52-school bus convoy honoring child shooting victims visits Ted Cruz
Why is the BA.5 COVID-19 variant so contagious?
Police: 14-year-old girl dies on Denmark amusement park ride
More TOP STORIES News