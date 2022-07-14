Man accused of running over couple while intoxicated in SE Harris County

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A 51-year-old man was arrested for allegedly running over a couple while he was intoxicated, according to authorities.On July 12 at about 6:15 p.m., Harris County Precinct 5 Constable deputies responded to an auto-pedestrian crash scene at the 10100 block of Elizabeth Rose Drive. At the scene, deputies learned the two victims were walking in the neighborhood when a vehicle hit them from behind, throwing them over the hood of the vehicle and to the ground.Court documents state the suspect, Patrick Landry, was seen driving with a flat tire when he hit the couple. As a result, the wife hit her head and started bleeding.A witness at the scene took several photos of Landry's vehicle and license plate as he drove off.While looking through the area, authorities found the suspect's vehicle stalled on Dixie Road. The suspect was inside the vehicle and detained. According to records, Landry told authorities he was driving and did not think "it was that big of a deal" when he hit two people.Upon further investigation, Landry showed multiple signs of intoxication. Landry admitted he started drinking when he got off work at 4 p.m., records state.He was detained and is currently being held on a $40,000 bond.The victims were taken to the hospital for treatment. Meanwhile, Landry was arrested and charged with failure to stop and render aid and driving while intoxicated.