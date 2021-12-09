Harris County detention officer accused of encouraging and watching 8 inmates attack fellow inmate

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A detention officer is under investigation for allegedly encouraging and watching at least eight Harris County jail inmates attack another inmate.
On Nov. 29, Antwanne Lee, who is charged with DWI with a child in the car, was transferred from his unit to a different one, according to court records.
Records state the inmates were throwing up gang signs, and Lee said he didn't feel safe. He was taken to a holding center, but at 3 p.m., he was told he had to go to the unit.
Through a call button, he again told an officer he didn't feel safe. When the detention officer said "No," Lee told him he would pleasure himself in front of him.
Records show a camera captured Lee on top of a bunk, at 5:27 p.m., doing exactly that. The officer told him to stop and the other inmates asked the officer if he wanted them to "jump" Lee.
According to records, the officer said, "Hurry up. I'm about to get off work." In the following minutes, cameras captured a group of eight inmates, warming up and getting ready to attack, as the officer sat and watched.
At 5:31 p.m., Lee went down to the first floor of the unit, where he was assaulted by multiple inmates. That's when the inmates used a broom head and handle, striking him over his head repeatedly, records state.
At one point, Lee was able to get away and ran up the stairwell. While climbing the stairs, inmates reportedly poured boiling hot water on him.
One of the inmates, Darrick Carriere, is accused of using a shank during the attack. The weapon fell, Lee grabbed it and stabbed Carriere multiple times. However, records state Lee somehow found himself yet again cornered by the inmates.
At 5:34 p.m., just minutes after the attack began, another detention officer saw the mob of inmates assaulting Lee and stepped in, using pepper spray to stop the attack.
Ricardo Quinones, Darrick Carriere, Joe Albert Hernandez, Bobby Darnell Johnson, Roger Schooler, Delmar Leban, Oshey Petters, and Kennith Morris are all charged with aggravated assault.
This assault comes as the Harris County jail is under the spotlight for a number of violent assaults. Last month, 19-year-old Fred Harris was beaten and stabbed to death by his cellmate. Another attacked involved a female sergeant who was sexually assaulted by an inmate.
An inspection jail report from the Texas Commission on Jail Standards expressed concerns about safety due to a staff shortage.
ABC13 reached out to the Harris County Sheriff's Office, who stated the officer who allegedly watched and encouraged the attack is working his normal duties, but is under investigation by the Internal Affairs Department and the Office of Inspector General. The sheriff's office did not provide any further comments. The officer has not been charged.
