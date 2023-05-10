16-year-old dies days after being shot by 14-year-old cousin playing with gun in Cypress, HCSO says

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A 16-year-old girl who was shot by her younger cousin, who was playing with a gun, has died, according to the Harris County Sherriff's Office.

Jamilyn Darby was shot in the head Sunday. Deputies said they responded at 2:30 a.m. to the 19700 block of Redwood Manor in reference to a shooting. At the scene, the 16-year-old was found with the wound and taken to the hospital in critical condition.

During the investigation, authorities learned that Jamilyn's cousin, a 14-year-old, was playing with a handgun when it discharged, hitting the 16-year-old in the head.

Authorities said another boy was in the room at the time and witnessed the shooting.

The 14-year-old cousin reportedly fled the scene but was later found and arrested.

On May 10, Jamilyn was removed from life support and pronounced dead. Charges against her cousin are in the process of being upgraded from aggravated assault to manslaughter, according to the sheriff's office.