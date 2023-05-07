16-year-old girl in critical condition after 14-year-old 'unintentionally' opens fire, HCSO says

CYPRESS, Texas (KTRK) -- A 16-year-old girl is fighting for her life after what deputies say was an accidental shooting in the Cypress area Sunday morning.

The video above is ABC13's 24/7 livestream.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office said the shooting happened in the 19700 block of Redwood Manor Lane at about 1:20 a.m.

Investigators said a 14-year-old boy "unintentionally" fired a gun and struck a 16-year-old girl.

The victim was flown to the hospital by LifeFlight in critical condition.

It is unclear if the alleged shooter is in custody, and no charges have been filed.

Eyewitness News is gathering facts on this breaking news story. Watch ABC13 newscasts throughout the afternoon for live updates.