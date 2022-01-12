car crash

Harris County deputy involved in crash while responding to emergency call in Katy, authorities say

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A Harris County Sheriff's deputy has been hospitalized after he was involved in a crash while responding to a call Tuesday evening.

The crash happened at the intersection of Franz Road and Mason at about 6:27 p.m.

Authorities said the deputy was driving westbound on Franz Road, and was responding to an urgent call regarding a missing child when he ran through a red light. Meanwhile, a Chevy van was heading southbound on Mason Road. Both vehicles collided at the intersection.

The deputy's vehicle spun around and turned over, authorities said. The deputy suffered minor injuries and was taken to the hospital.

The driver of the van was not injured in the crash.

Authorities believe the deputy may have been at fault, but add they are still investigating.
