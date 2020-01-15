Grand jury indicts ex-HPD officers involved in botched raid

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Two former Houston police officers charged in a deadly, botched narcotics raid were indicted Wednesday by a grand jury.

Gerald Goines, who was an HPD officer for 34 years and is accused of lying to get a search warrant to go inside a home in the 7800 block of Harding St., was indicted for felony murder and tampering with a government document.

WATCH: Officers Goines and Bryant released from jail
Fired HPD officer Gerald Goines was released from jail Friday night on bond after being charged with murder in a deadly botched raid.



In August, former officer Steven Bryant was charged and now indicted with a count of tampering with a government document.

Bryant is accused of lying to police to try to cover up the bad search warrant. Both officers retired while under investigation. Bryant had 23 years on the force.

Members of a grand jury visited the home last week.

The home was the site of a "no-knock" narcotics warrant that was executed by Houston police officers on Jan. 28, 2019. The raid resulted in a shootout between a team of officers and two residents inside. The operation resulted in Rhogena Nicholas and Dennis Tuttle, a married couple, both being killed. Four officers, including Gerald Goines, were wounded.

READ MORE: Harding Street home sealed off for grand jury visit

Grand juries are called to determine whether there is enough evidence to send a suspect to trial.

CASES LINKED TO GOINES DISMISSED

MORE ON THE JAN. 28, 2019 HPD RAID:
