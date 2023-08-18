Students accused of bringing guns on Fort Bend, Humble campuses likely facing felony charges: DA

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Some area school districts are just days into the school year, and we are already getting reports of students bringing guns onto campuses

On Wednesday, two students from Atascocita High School in Humble Independent School District were taken into custody. One is accused of bringing the weapon on campus, and the other reportedly kept it in his backpack. Both students now face third-degree felonies.

Then, in Fort Bend ISD on Wednesday, two guns were found on separate campuses.

According to Fort Bend ISD , the two incidents were unrelated and handled swiftly. In both occurrences, the guns were found in the students' backpacks after a search was done following a report.

ABC13 is told both students were then arrested, transported, and charged.

"We're going to take these kinds of cases very seriously because the safety of our children and our teachers, the safety of our educational setting as a whole is a top priority," Fort Bend Disrict Attorney Juvenile prosecutor Jamie Reyna said.

The DA's office confirmed the student arrested at Crawford High School is a juvenile. They're still working to determine what charges that student may face.

The DA's office said the juvenile division hadn't received information on the student from Dulles High School but couldn't tell us if that means they're an adult or not.

"There are numerous charges we can file, and it's fact-specific, so you have to look at each case and what each juvenile or young adult had done in that specific circumstance," Reyna said.

For example, having a gun but not showing it or using it to threaten someone could lead to a third-degree felony, while using the weapon to threaten someone is a violent offense, and the student could face a second-degree felony.

The DA's office wouldn't share about the active investigations but said when a juvenile brings a gun to school, parents can sometimes face charges as well.

"The parents will be investigated, and the child's home life will be investigated to figure out where this child got this weapon from, and then certainly the parent would be investigated to figure out if they are making a firearm accessible to a child," Reyna said.

The Fort Bend DA's office urges parents, with two instances of guns on campuses in the first two weeks of school, to sit their child down and talk about the serious and life-altering consequences of bringing a weapon onto school grounds.

