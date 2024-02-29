HPD detains 17-year-old after gun confiscated at KIPP CONNECT in southwest Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- ABC13 is working to get more information after police say they detained a 17-year-old with a gun in southwest Houston on Thursday.

KIPP Texas Public Schools sent a release saying it was notified about a possible weapon at KIPP CONNECT on Bellaire Boulevard.

Officials at the school said they immediately isolated the student suspected to be involved and ensured the campus was secure.

Houston Police Department officers quickly arrived at the scene and confiscated the gun.

Authorities said they would contact the district attorney's office to see if charges would be filed against the teen.

KIPP Texas Public Schools said this in a statement following the incident:

"We have a practiced safety response when there is a possibility of a threat of any kind on a campus, which was followed. Thankfully, no students or staff members were harmed or threatened with the weapon. There is zero tolerance for possessing weapons on our KIPP Texas campuses. We believe the school premises and environment are safe, and we are committed to ensuring that all our students are learning and growing in a safe environment every day."