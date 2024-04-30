More families seek court order against doctor involved in Memorial Hermann transplant scandal

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- As one of Memorial Hermann's top doctors is at the center of a transplant scandal, more families are coming forward wanting answers.

As the New York Times first reported, Dr. John Steve Bynon is accused of manipulating a database to prevent some patients from getting new livers.

Just last week, three families filed a restraining order against the surgeon, hoping to stop him from modifying or destroying any potential evidence.

Now, another family has come public, believing their loved one was taken off a liver transplant list without an adequate explanation.

Joseph Whittington says his 64-year-old father, Jerry, was suddenly taken off the liver transplant list at Memorial Hermann.

"I hope we find the truth out, first of all," Whittington said.

Whittington said his father was placed on the list in early 2023, but months later, he was told he was ineligible to stay on due to his declining health.

He said his father died soon after, leading to doubts about why he was suddenly taken off the list.

The Whittington family and their attorneys have filed a petition with the court, the same as what three other families filed last week.

"We want to know what is this data manipulation that has been reported in the media," attorney John Davis said.

Davis says he's also representing two more families.

"It would be nice for my mother to get some help because she lost her provider. She's never really worked - took care of all the kids - they had five kids. He was the sole provider for most of the time," Whittington said.

It's important to note that it's unclear if Whittington's removal from the transplant list was directly a result of what Dr. Bynon is accused of.

As far as the following steps, the family hopes to start the discovery process as they wait to get the medical records.

