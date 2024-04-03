WATCH LIVE

Gun found at Spring ISD middle school during random K-9 search, district says

Wednesday, April 3, 2024
SPRING, Texas (KTRK) -- A Spring ISD middle school student was arrested Tuesday after a search led to the discovery of a weapon, according to the school district.

In a statement, Spring ISD shared that the weapon was found during a random K9 search at Claughton Middle School. Upon finding the weapon, the district police and school administration immediately launched an investigation, and the campus was put on a hold.

A student was taken into custody, and the hold was lifted. According to school officials, the Harris County District Attorney's Office accepted charges against the student.

"Although no students were hurt, we take this matter very seriously as the safety of our students and staff is always our absolute top priority," Spring ISD wrote in a statement.

