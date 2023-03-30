2 students each found with gun at different Houston-area school districts, district police say

Two separate incidents involving students in possession of guns occurred at Conroe ISD and Cy-Fair ISD Thursday morning. We heard from the principals.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Two high school students, one at Conroe ISD and another at Cy-Fair ISD, were taken into custody Thursday morning after district police officers found them each in possession of a gun.

In Conroe ISD, an anonymous alert was sent at about 9:20 a.m. to the district's app about a Grand Oaks High School student on campus with a gun, according to a letter sent to parents.

That's when district police officers went out to the school and found the student with a Ruger .380, the district said.

"I understand receiving a message like this after the tragedy in Nashville could be upsetting. Weapons have no place in our schools, and it takes all of us to keep our schools safe. We could not be prouder of the student who submitted the anonymous alert. Vigilance and working together are our greatest safety measures," Principal James Bush said in a statement.

ABC13 was notified of a rumor going around about the student who was arrested telling officers that two other students had guns as well. The district addressed that rumor in an additional statement.

"There are many rumors circulating, and misinformation is often spread after incidents such as this. However, we have no reason to believe that there are any additional students in possession of a firearm on campus at this time. Anyone concerned should contact law enforcement."

Conroe ISD students are urged to report any suspected threats through the district's KidChat hotline at 1-888-KidChat (543-2428) or on its Anonymous Alerts app.

Over in Cy-Fair ISD, a firearm was found in a student's vehicle during a random sweep of Cypress Woods High School's parking lot, Principal Gary Kinninger said in a statement.

The student was removed from campus as officials continue an investigation. Kinninger said the student will be disciplined in accordance with the Student Code of Conduct.

