Student to be charged after allegedly bringing unloaded gun to Crawford HS, Fort Bend ISD says

ROSHARON, Texas (KTRK) -- A high school student is facing criminal charges after being accused of bringing an unloaded handgun to a new Fort Bend ISD campus, according to the district.

On Wednesday, the school administration said they received a report about a firearm being at Crawford High, located at 801 Caldwell Ranch Blvd.

Administrators and a campus officer immediately removed the suspected student from class and searched their backpack, according to Fort Bend ISD police.

The district said an unloaded handgun was found inside the student's backpack. There were no reported injuries, the district added.

School police said charges are being pursued, and the student is no longer on campus.

"We are thankful this matter was resolved without incident, and the community is safe," Fort Bend ISD Police Department said in a statement.

ABC13 reported about another Fort Bend ISD student at Kempner High School who was arrested and charged after allegedly bringing a gun on campus in an unrelated incident back in May.