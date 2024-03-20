Savannah Lakes Elementary kindergartener 'unknowingly brought firearm to school,' district says

ALVIN, Texas (KTRK) -- Alvin ISD is encouraging parents with school-aged kids who have weapons at home to securely store them after a kindergarten student brought a gun to school.

In a statement to parents, the district said the incident happened Tuesday at Savannah Lakes Elementary School.

"One of our kindergarten students unknowingly brought a firearm to school," the district wrote. "Upon discovering the firearm in the student's backpack, our administrators promptly intervened and confiscated the weapon."

Alvin ISD stated immediate actions were taken, and it is working with the district's police department conducting the investigation.

"While this was a concerning incident, it serves as a reminder of the importance of gun safety, especially when it comes to our children. If you have firearms at home, we strongly encourage you to ensure they are stored securely and out of the reach of children. Practicing good gun safety habits at home can help prevent accidents and ensure the safety of your family and others. We remain committed to providing a safe and nurturing environment for all students. We will continue to take proactive measures to uphold our commitment to safety and security," the district's statement read.